Bill Gates To Feature On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast, Discuss Tech, Global Health, Philanthropy

Bill Gates will be the first guest on the segment. The special segment delves into Gates' extensive experience in technology, his visionary insights on the future of global health, and his ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Most recently, the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, which is one of the largest philanthropies in the world, bolstered the dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines across the world along with Gavi, the Wellcome Trust and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Both Bill Gates and Nikhil Kamath share a philanthropic association with Nikhil having pledged to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to 'The Giving Pledge,' founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.