Elvish Yadav has been in the news ever since his name came up in the snake venom case. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner was arrested on March 17 and was taken into 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. The YouTuber was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but his bail got postponed.
The popular social media personality has been involved in multiple controversies. His name came up when he was allegedly involved in providing snake venom at a rave party. While a complaint was lodged, he was arrested recently. He was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing. However, the hearing was postponed due to the ongoing strike of the local bar association. This strike put a hold on the hearing, and it did not allow to court to go ahead with the proceedings.
According to a report by The Times of India, Elvish Yadav’s lawyer – Gaurav Bhatia – had a heated argument with the lawyers at the Noida court. Following his arrest, the Uttar Pradesh government also took two more suspects in custody – Vinay and Ishwar. Reports mention that Vinay is Yadav’s close friend who runs a restaurant in Gurugram, while Ishwar has claimed that he has never met Yadav.
After the YouTuber got arrested, a video that showed his mother crying inconsolably went viral on social media. Yadav’s parents are denying the allegations. In a recent interview, they also claimed that Yadav would borrow luxury cars from his friends to use temporarily. They mentioned he would return the car after he was done using them. They also refuted rumours that claimed that he owned a property in Dubai. While his parents are denying the allegations, a report by NDTV claimed that Yadav agreed that he provided snake venom at the rave party.