After the YouTuber got arrested, a video that showed his mother crying inconsolably went viral on social media. Yadav’s parents are denying the allegations. In a recent interview, they also claimed that Yadav would borrow luxury cars from his friends to use temporarily. They mentioned he would return the car after he was done using them. They also refuted rumours that claimed that he owned a property in Dubai. While his parents are denying the allegations, a report by NDTV claimed that Yadav agreed that he provided snake venom at the rave party.