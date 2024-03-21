Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Elvish Yadav's Bail Hearing In Snake Venom Case Gets Postponed Due To Lawyers Strike

Elvish Yadav was supposed to appear at the local court in Noida for a bail hearing. But his hearing got postponed due to a lawyer's strike.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Instagram
Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom at parties Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Elvish Yadav has been in the news ever since his name came up in the snake venom case. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner was arrested on March 17 and was taken into 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act. The YouTuber was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but his bail got postponed.

The popular social media personality has been involved in multiple controversies. His name came up when he was allegedly involved in providing snake venom at a rave party. While a complaint was lodged, he was arrested recently. He was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing. However, the hearing was postponed due to the ongoing strike of the local bar association. This strike put a hold on the hearing, and it did not allow to court to go ahead with the proceedings.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Times of India, Elvish Yadav’s lawyer – Gaurav Bhatia – had a heated argument with the lawyers at the Noida court. Following his arrest, the Uttar Pradesh government also took two more suspects in custody – Vinay and Ishwar. Reports mention that Vinay is Yadav’s close friend who runs a restaurant in Gurugram, while Ishwar has claimed that he has never met Yadav.

After the YouTuber got arrested, a video that showed his mother crying inconsolably went viral on social media. Yadav’s parents are denying the allegations. In a recent interview, they also claimed that Yadav would borrow luxury cars from his friends to use temporarily. They mentioned he would return the car after he was done using them. They also refuted rumours that claimed that he owned a property in Dubai. While his parents are denying the allegations, a report by NDTV claimed that Yadav agreed that he provided snake venom at the rave party.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads