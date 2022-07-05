Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Bhuvan Bam's 'Dhindora' 1st Indian Limited Series To Clock Half Billion Views On YouTube

The independent web series 'Dhindora' headlined by YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, is getting renewed for a second season on YouTube.

Bhuvan Bam in one of his characters
Bhuvan Bam in one of his characters Instagram

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 7:00 pm

YouTube creator Bhuvan Bam's situational comedy show 'Dhindora' hosted by YouTube, has clocked in half a billion views on YouTube, and has become the first limited Indian web series on the video platform to do so.


Reacting to the show garnering unprecedented success, Bam said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with all the love we have received for 'Dhindora'. The fact that our content has garnered so many eyeballs is a sign of the connection it has made with the audience, which to me is the most important part."

He further shared, "I could not have done this without the support of my amazing team at BB Ki Vines. I'm so glad to be back doing what I love and I'm looking forward to what the future has in store."

Meanwhile, the YouTube creator is also gearing up for his official digital debut with the OTT series, 'Taaza Khabar', a feel-good series which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is currently under production.

[With Inputs From IANS]

