Bhumika Chawla: Being Spotted And Clicked Always Becomes So Unreal And Fake, The Fine Line Between Real And Reel Disappears

Bhumika Chawla became a superstar after the mega success of ‘Tere Naam’ with Salman Khan. However, since then she has been doing projects far and few between. Whether it’s a ‘Run’ or an ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ or a ‘Seetimaarr’ or a ‘Sita Ramam’, she has been spacing out her projects and taking time offs in between. She seems to be in no hurry to have back-to-back projects lined up for release.

However, what’s been a constant is her fandom on social media. She has been constantly keeping her fans and followers updated of her activities on her social media pages. She has amassed huge popularity on these social media platforms.

Talking to Prateek Sur, Bhumika Chawla opens up about how she finds social media helpful to connect to her fans, however, she doesn’t believe in too much of spottings and paparazzi following her everywhere. She believes this has sort of erased the fine line between real and reel. Excerpts from the candid chat:

You were the topmost actress after ‘Tere Naam’. Why did you decide to not ride high on that success and sign a million projects as most actresses do?

I did the films and projects that at that time I thought were good. I didn’t want to do too much at one point since I was busy working in the south as well. The fact that I had signed some projects which ultimately didn’t work out, went on to become really big and hugely successful. There are many slips between the cup and the lip. I firmly believe that what’s meant to be, shall be.

Did you not love the attention you were getting as a superstar?

Who wouldn’t love the attention as an actor? Becoming a superstar, however, not sure, as superstars aren’t made overnight. It’s a journey step by step.

How different was working in the film industry now than it was when you started in the early 2000s?

It’s different now. Those days we worked with cameras and with magazines but now it’s digital. Magazines cost a lot of money and so you don’t have much chance of going in with the same thing over and over. The lights used then were different. Now the sets are larger than life at times. Technically there is growth and advancement that has happened. Ultimately the script should be strong and good that’s what matters the most.

You’re making headways through social media. You’re a star on Instagram and people love you there. How has social media helped you reach out to your fans once again?

I find the word star really nice to hear though I find myself feeling normal and leading a normal life. Social media helps us to connect with our well-wishers and it’s a good thing.

How important is social media in the life of a celebrity?

Social media is very important for celebrities to get a larger fan base. Having said that, my personal view on social media is that every now and then every star, actor, and personality who is being followed by millions should be able to make a difference to the life of those following them. If it’s just fashion and likes garnered and that means bigger business for the personalities, it’s really not something I feel is worth it. Make a difference if you can.

Do you love being on social media? Do you love interacting with your fans on social media?

It’s nice to be on social media - but I like to take a time out every now and then.

How important is audience validation for you?

Social media validation is important as personalities though if we believe that - that’s who we are and that’s what our worth is. But, is it shallow? Well, you have to be mentally strong, emotionally stable and happy and at peace and physically healthy that’s what’s more important.

You prefer to do a few films on and off and stay away from parties and the hullaballoo of paparazzi. Is it a conscious choice? If yes, why?

I am trying to balance my work and home. It’s not so easy. The films I get should also be worth my time and wanting to do. Also, I’m not a party person as such.

Considering the fact that when a person chooses to be a celebrity their personal lives don’t remain private anymore and they’re all public figures then. So you love the limelight like getting papped always?

Sometimes being spotted and clicked is good. Maybe not always because then we become so unreal and fake — the fine line between real and reel disappears. We are so good at donning a mask as soon as we see cameras that what is in the heart is not out there and true. Therefore, sometimes it’s good, but if always, then it can be unreal.