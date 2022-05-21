Sunday, May 22, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Day Box Office Estimate: Earns Rs. 14.75 Crores, Making It Kartik Aaryan's Biggest Opener

The horror-comedy starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film opened to a good response.

Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Instagram

Updated: 21 May 2022 11:09 pm

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has resurrected the Hindi Film Industry in a significant manner, bringing smiles to everyone even remotely linked with show business. On Friday, the film received a positive reception, with multiple housefuls showing across the board. According to preliminary estimates, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ would cost between Rs. 13.75 and Rs. 15.75 crores.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review

The collections may be slightly greater or lower depending on how well the single screens and non-national chains performed, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The occupancy increased throughout the day, with night shows running with solid occupancy levels above 60%.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Is No Akshay Kumar; Just Tabu Stands Out In This Lackluster Horror-Comedy

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Not A Psychological-Thriller But A Horror-Comedy: Anees Bazmee

The film's reviews have been positive, and this should assure a positive box office trend. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has stopped the box office slump that began with ‘Jhund’, ‘Bachchan Paandey’, ‘Attack’, ‘Jersey’, Runway 34, and Heropanti 2.

The film has also become Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener to date, surpassing his last best, ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ at Rs. 12 crores. The opening is the result of a number of factors, including the Bhool Bhulaiyaa brand, the Indian filmmaker Anees Bazmee brand, and the popularity of Aaryan and actress Kiara Advani amongst the youth. 

The trailer was also well-cut, with good padding from popular music. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is also the biggest non-holiday opening in the middle of the pandemic, surpassing Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The stage is now set for the film to rise in popularity on Saturday and Sunday.

