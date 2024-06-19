Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Drops Video Of Her Wearing Summery White Shirt: 'Pamper Yourself'

On the work front, Akshara recently featured in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is performed by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv. Akshara has previously worked on projects such as 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'. She has also been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show. Additionally, she was part of 'Service Wali Bahu', which aired on Zee TV.