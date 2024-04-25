Popular Telugu actor Gopichand has been waiting for a blockbuster hit for long. His recent slate of releases has received lukewarm reviews from the audience and the critics. His latest film ‘Bhimaa’ was released in theatres on Maha Shivratri. After running in theatres, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma in lead roles. In case you are wondering if Gopichand managed to work his magic on his fans this time, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Bhimaa.’
‘Bhimaa’: Story
SI Bhimaa (played by Gopichand) is transferred to Mahendragiri, a town under the control of gangster Bhavani (played by Mukesh Tiwari). At Mahendragi, he meets Vidya (played by Malvika Sharma), a schoolteacher who follows Ravindra Varma (played by Nassar), an Ayurvedic practitioner. Bhimaa stumbles the illegal transportation of young children in a tanker. Interestingly, this incident is linked to Varma who is creating Sanjeevini, an herbal remedy to revive the dead. Confronting Varma at his hideout, Bhimaa attempts to intervene, but the situation turns difficult as he holds Vidya and the children hostage. This incident leads to Bhimaa’s death. His twin brother, Ramaa, learns of the events and seeks to avenge justice for his brother.
‘Bhimaa’: Performances
In ‘Bhimaa’, Gopichand has nailed it out of the box and delivered a compelling performance in his dual role. It is as massy as it can get. The actor always nails his action sequences, and this film is no exception. He delivers an intense performance as a cop and as a temple priest. His screen presence is commanding. He looks powerful and delivers the dialogues with authority. But if you look at all the roles he has played throughout his career, this role looks like something that has been drawn from a similar vein. He is in his comfort zone, and he does a fair job.
On the other hand, Malvika Sharma is charming on screen but there isn’t much that she contributes to the plot apart from merely delivering her lines. Her performance has been overshadowed by Gopichand. But on the other hand, you cannot blame her because that is literally how her character has been written and she is doing what has been asked of her in the script. If only she tried to veer from the script and deliver just a little more that would have elevated her performance.
Priya Bhavani Shankar has limited screen time. She appears only in the second half of the film. Her appearance is a surprise because she leaves a lasting impression on you with her limited appearance as Pani.
‘Bhimaa’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
‘Bhimaa’ starts on a promising note but as the movie progresses, it keeps on faltering. The script has a lot of potential, but the addition of masala moments has brought it down. For example, the first 15 minutes of the film will lure the audience in with its perfect blend of mysticism and religion as they explain the origin. However, as it moves forward, the flaws start showing up. The romance angle feels forced and the comedy scenes leave a sour taste in your mouth. While the script has enough to keep you glued, the constant back and forth will confuse you and make you lose track of the multitude of things that keep happening during the run time.
Apart from the script, the music by Ravi Basrur could have been better. ‘Bhimaa’ had the potential to become the next ‘Kantara’ when you see how larger than life and OTT it is. But the music needed to be better. The music was decent at best, and it needed that X-factor to elevate the experience. Ravi Basrur has always understood the assignment, but here he fell short of a mark.
What kept me glued to ‘Bhimaa’ was the cinematography. The camera work by Swami Gowda deserves all the appreciation because it makes you feel like you are in a larger-than-life world. The low-angle shots establish the theme and the mood. Additionally, the night sequences are a visual delight.
Producer: K. K Radhamohan
Cast: Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Shamna Kasim, Rohini, Sarayu
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 hours 21 minutes
Languages: Telugu
‘Bhimaa’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Bhimaa’ is your regular cop drama which has been laced with elements of fantasy. The film could have delved into multiple themes which could have sparked conversations, but the makers stuck to making the film revolve only around Bhimaa. While this worked as Gopichand delivered a mass performance, it also managed to pull the entire movie down as the makers were only focused on the lead hero. The visual appeal of the film was brought down as it felt like the makers got confused midway seeing so many elements in the plot. What ‘Bhimaa’ needs is a crisp editing of the story so that the redundant parts of the flick are done away with, better characterization, and better jokes. I am going with 2 stars.