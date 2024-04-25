Outlook’s Verdict

‘Bhimaa’ is your regular cop drama which has been laced with elements of fantasy. The film could have delved into multiple themes which could have sparked conversations, but the makers stuck to making the film revolve only around Bhimaa. While this worked as Gopichand delivered a mass performance, it also managed to pull the entire movie down as the makers were only focused on the lead hero. The visual appeal of the film was brought down as it felt like the makers got confused midway seeing so many elements in the plot. What ‘Bhimaa’ needs is a crisp editing of the story so that the redundant parts of the flick are done away with, better characterization, and better jokes. I am going with 2 stars.