Gopichand Announces New Production With JB Entertainment On His Birthday

Telugu actor Gopichand has been at the behest of exploring new genres for his upcoming projects. The actor has announced his next film on the eve of his birthday celebration. He will be acting in a movie to be produced by J Bhagavan and J Pullarao. The actor has been previously seen in films like 'Oxygen', 'Pantham', and 'Chanakya'.

The producers who have previously made the movies ‘Sankam’ and ‘Goutham Nanda’ with Gopichand, will be making their third movie with the star. They floated a new production house named JB Entertainments (Jaddu Brothers Entertainments) and this movie with Gopichand is the second production under the banner.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by a well- known director whose name will be revealed soon.

The film will begin production after Gopichand wraps up his upcoming movie with Sriwass which is currently in the middle of the production. Other details regarding the film are awaited.