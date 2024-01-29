Earlier this month, the trailer of the Gopichand starrer – ‘Bhimaa’ was released. The film was slated to release in cinemas on February 16. However, the release of the film has now been postponed. The makers of the film have taken to their social media to announce the new release date of the film.
Gopichand starrer 'Bhimaa' was originally slated to release on February 16. The movie has now been postponed and the new release date has been unveiled by the makers.
Taking to their social media, the makers of the film released a new poster of ‘Bhimaa’ and also revealed the new release date. Actor Gopichand also took to his social media to share the same news. The movie has now been pushed to March 8, which coincides with Maha Shivratri. Sharing the same, Gopichand wrote, “See you all in Cinemas with #BHIMAA this Mahashivratri.”
The new poster of ‘Bhimaa’ shows Gopichand exuding some serious swag. The actor is seen in a police uniform. He is also wearing sunglasses and brown shoes. The background behind him shows the world in flames. He has a gun and a pair of handcuffs dangling from his belt.
‘Bhimaa’ revolves around a man who emerges as a messiah in a village. Gopichand’s character is seen as symbolic of that force that sets things right when evil wreaks havoc on the world and innocent people. The movie has elements of spirituality, superstition, and religion. The film has been directed by A Harsha who will be marking his debut in Telugu cinemas with this film. The movie also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma in lead roles. Produced by KK Radhamohan, the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.
‘Bhimaa’ will now clash with Ram Pothineni’s ‘Double iSmart’ and with Vishwaksen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’.