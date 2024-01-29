‘Bhimaa’ revolves around a man who emerges as a messiah in a village. Gopichand’s character is seen as symbolic of that force that sets things right when evil wreaks havoc on the world and innocent people. The movie has elements of spirituality, superstition, and religion. The film has been directed by A Harsha who will be marking his debut in Telugu cinemas with this film. The movie also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma in lead roles. Produced by KK Radhamohan, the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.