Best Upcoming Movies And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar In September 2022

When it comes to entertainment, everyone has a ‘type’, that go-to genre that turns a bad day around. For some, it’s romance that makes their hearts happy, for others it’s the thrill of adventure. This year, Disney+ Hotstar is launching titles from various genres today on September 8 as it celebrates Disney+ Day.

From the epic ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ to the childhood favourite ‘Pinocchio’, there’s a dizzying array of content to enjoy. So, whether you’re a die-hard documentary fan, an action aficionado or you’re just crazy for K-dramas, Disney+ Hotstar has you covered.

Here’s the list of new releases that will keep you glued to your screens:

Action

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

The God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned- mighty-Thor, Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher

Adventure

‘Pinocchio’

Retelling of the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

‘Tierra Incognita’

Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager, discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Documentary

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’

The film showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

‘Growing Up’

An innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.

‘Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory: Season 1’

Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet.

Romance

‘Wedding Season’

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they're on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Drama

‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’

An innocent act of self-defence brings a reformed thief at loggerheads with the political leaders and a hilarious fight for justice begins.

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’

Disney+ Day will see the release of a specially themed episode of one of India’s most talked about shows. Tune in for lots of drama, conversation, and, of course, koffee!

Korean Drama

‘The Zone: Survival Mission’

In a disaster-simulated virtual space, members have to survive four hours in the unknown.