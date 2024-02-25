The 74th Berlin International Film Festival or The Berlinale, as it is more commonly called, is all set to come to a close. The winners were announced at a ceremony that was organised at the Berlinale Palast. There were as many as 20 films that competed for the awards.
This year the jury was filled with exceptional talents from across the globe. Lupita Nyong’o was heading the International Jury for these awards. She was ably accompanied by other celebs like Ann Hui, Christian Petzold, Albert Serra, Jasmine Trinca and Oksana Zabuzhko.
Besides them, there was also the Encounters Jury. This jury comprised of Lisandro Alonso, Denis Côté and Tizza Covi. They were the ones who chose the winners for certain categories like Best Film, Best Director and the Special Jury Award.
Here’s taking a limpid glance at some pictures from the gala event:
Director Mati Diop, left, poses with the Golden Bear for Best Film for ‘Dahomey’, next to Jury President Lupita Nyong’o, backstage during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Actress Emily Watson poses with the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance for "Small Things Like These" at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin.
Sebastian Stan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for ‘A Different Man’, during the Berlinale awards ceremony in Berlin.
Martin Gschlacht poses with Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for ‘The Devil’s Bath’ (‘Des Teufels Bad’), during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Director Hong Sangsoo stands outside the Berlinale Palast after being presented with a Silver Bear in the Grand Jury Prize category for ‘Yeohaengjaui Pilyo’ in Berlin.
Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham pose with the Berlinale Documentary Film Prize, for ‘No Other Land’, with Fabien Greenberg, Bard Kjoge Ronning and Anne Fabini, during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Director Mati Diop display the Golden Bear she received for her documentary ‘Dahomey’ at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin.
Juliana Rojas poses with the Award for Best Director in Section Encounters for ‘Cidade; Campo’, during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Qiu Yang poses with the Encounters Special Jury Prize, for ‘Some Rain Must Fall’ (Kong fang jian li de nv ren), during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Pham Ngoc Lan, center right, poses with the GWFF award for best first film, for ‘Cu li Never Cries’ (Cu Li Khong Bao Gio Khoc), with jury members Katrin Port, Andrea Picard, and Eliza Hittman, centre left, during the awards ceremony at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
The president of the International Jury Lupita Nyong’o stands on the red carpet outside the Berlinale Palast prior to the award ceremony at the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin.
