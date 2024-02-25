The 74th Berlin International Film Festival or The Berlinale, as it is more commonly called, is all set to come to a close. The winners were announced at a ceremony that was organised at the Berlinale Palast. There were as many as 20 films that competed for the awards.

This year the jury was filled with exceptional talents from across the globe. Lupita Nyong’o was heading the International Jury for these awards. She was ably accompanied by other celebs like Ann Hui, Christian Petzold, Albert Serra, Jasmine Trinca and Oksana Zabuzhko.

Besides them, there was also the Encounters Jury. This jury comprised of Lisandro Alonso, Denis Côté and Tizza Covi. They were the ones who chose the winners for certain categories like Best Film, Best Director and the Special Jury Award.

Here’s taking a limpid glance at some pictures from the gala event: