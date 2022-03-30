Before RRR, Seven Films From Indian Cinema That Crossed The 500 Cr Mark At Box Office

The recently released mega-budget film 'RRR,' directed by SS Rajamouli, is having a spectacular box office run, and its figures reflect its pan-India popularity.

The film, which stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn and was warmly welcomed by critics and audiences alike, and has quickly emerged as a big money-spinner. The Rajamouli-directed film has also just entered the 500 crore club.

Not just 'RRR,' but numerous other films from Indian cinema have joined the 500 crore club. From Aamir Khan's 'Dangal,' based on the Phogat sisters, to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat,' here is a list of Indian films that have made more than 500 crores at the box office.

'Dangal'

This 2016 sports film based on the Phogat sisters grossed Rs 2000 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Actor Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler who mentors his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters, with Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar playing their younger counterparts, Sakshi Tanwar playing their mother, and Aparshakti Khurana playing their cousin.

'Baahubali: The Beginning' And 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'



This historical fantasy drama grossed Rs 650 crore over the years after it was released in three languages in 2015. The second part of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's film, earned Rs 1,810 crore globally. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar are among the ensemble cast members. The film follows Sivudu, an adventurous young man who assists his love Avanthika in rescuing Devasena, the previous queen of Mahishmati who is now imprisoned under the cruel tyranny of King Bhallaladeva. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' brings the tale to a close.

'Secret Superstar'

This heartwarming family film, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, grossed Rs 977 crore. The film depicts the story of a young girl who dreams to be a singer and posts videos on YouTube while concealing her identity with a niqab, as well as her relationships with her mother, father, and mentor. Feminism, gender equality, and domestic violence are among the societal topics addressed in the film. Critics gave the film mostly favourable reviews. Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun star in the film.

'Sanju'

Based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, this film made Rs 587 Crore. The film recounts the life of Dutt, including his substance abuse, arrest for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay explosions, relationship with his father, return in the industry, final removal of Bombay bombing charges, and release after serving his sentence. Actor Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role, with Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam K Ahuja, and Jim Sarbh in an ensemble cast.

'Padmaavat'

This period drama starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles and grossed Rs 571.98 crore at the box office.

'Padmaavat,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem of the same name. It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen noted for her beauty and the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor. When Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, learns of her beauty, he invades her realm in order to enslave her.

'Sultan'

This romantic tale between two wrestlers, played by Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, captivated hearts and grossed Rs 623 crores worldwide. Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produced the film, which stars Salman Khan as the titular role opposite Anushka Sharma. The plot revolves around Sultan Ali Khan, a fictitious Haryana pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion whose brilliant career has caused a schism in his personal life.

'2.0'

Rajinikanth's 2018 superhit, in which Akshay Kumar played the villain, grossed Rs 821 crore globally in three languages. The plot revolves around the fight between Chitti, a disassembled humanoid robot, and Pakshi Rajan, a former ornithologist who wants revenge on cell phone users in order to avoid bird population collapse.