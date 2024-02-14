Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who set the box-office on fire in 2023 with his three releases -- ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, has reflected on a time when his films were not connecting with the larger audience.

The actor did ‘Zero’, in which he played a dwarf, in 2018. The film directed by Aanand L. Rai tanked at the box-office after which Shah RUkh took a break for four years before he changed the trajectory of Bollywood with ‘Pathaan’.