BAFTA Awards: '20 Days In Mariupol' Gets Best Documentary; 'Let's Keep Fighting'

Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of '20 Days in Mariupol', who took home the trophy for best documentary, said: "This is not about us. This is about the people of Ukraine ... the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith."

The director ended his acceptance speech by declaring: "Let's keep fighting. Thank you." The award was presented by Canadian actress Taylor Russell.