Ayesha took to her Instagram handle and slammed the trolls. He called it 'ridiculous'. In her post, the 'Tarzan' actress wrote that she was on her way to Goa for a medical emergency. She wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”