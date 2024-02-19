Bollywood actress, Ayesha Takia was recenty spotted at an airport after years. As soon as the video was shared on social media, the comments section was flooded with comments trolling her physical appearance. Many trolled her for going under the knife. Ayesha is not someone to stay silent. She gave it back with a befitting reply.
Ayesha took to her Instagram handle and slammed the trolls. He called it 'ridiculous'. In her post, the 'Tarzan' actress wrote that she was on her way to Goa for a medical emergency. She wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”
Advertisement
Ayesha also made it clear that she won't be making her Bollywood comeback. “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all,'' she said.
Advertisement
On people criticizing her looks, Ayesha Takia said, “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy.''
Advertisement
''Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted,” she ended her post.
Advertisement
She captioned the post, ''But I'd surely like to thank all my followers, fans, and well wishers... you guys have been so awesome, loving, and amazing to me all the time... so thanku ...sending you love.''
Ayesha Takia started her acting career when she was a child. She appeared in several ads. Later, she featured in Falguni Pathak’s hit song 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye'. Takia made her Bollywood debut with 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' and won the Filmfare award for Best Debut in 2004. She also starred in films like 'Dor', 'No Smoking', 'Dil Maange More!!!', 'Wanted', and 'Salaam-E-Ishq' among others.
This is not the first time Ayesha has been trolled for her looks. Earlier, people trolled her for getting plastic surgery done for her face.
Ayesha got married to Farhan Azmi in 2009. He is a restaurateur. The couple has a son, Mikail.