Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

Documentary filmmaker Ayesha Sood, who is all set to unveil her new crime series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi', revealed why the character narrating a story becomes important for a docu-series.



'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' will track the story of a cold-blooded serial killer who dismembered his victims and scattered their body parts around the national capital.



The making of a docu-series involves various elements, all of which play critical roles. Choosing the narrator who will narrate the story is one of those many elements.



Elaborating her thoughts on the matter, Ayesha said, "Characters narrating the story in a documentary or docu-series play a significant role. These characters preferably need to be close to the story, they should have a personal connection to the threads of the story or the characters in it.



"Ideally, you should have people whose story you are telling narrate their tale. There are also many sides to a story, so it is important to find characters who can bring different angles to life.



"Some characters are required to build the context, it may be a social milieu that needs unpacking or the psychological aspect, these characters would weigh in as experts."



Ayesha's upcoming docu-series narrates the sequence of events leading to the arrest of the serial killer, who engages the police in a cat-and-mouse chase.



The series starts streaming on Netflix on July 20.

[With Inputs From IANS]