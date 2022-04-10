Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji Says Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 'Brahmastra' Is About Energy Of Love

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has released a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are said to be tying the knot in the coming weekend.

Ayan Mukerji Says Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 'Brahmastra' Is About Energy Of Love
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 10:58 pm

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday launched a "love poster" featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spread "like fire, beyond the movie and into life".

The new poster was released along with a teaser of a romantic song ‘Kesariya’ from the film, amid reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this week. Mukerji, a close friend of the couple, took to Instagram and teased fans that the time feels right for the poster as "there is some extra love in the air these days!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

"'Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva... is what this first chapter of 'Brahmastra' is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be... Part One: Love. Because at its core, 'Brahmastra' is about the energy of love.

Related stories

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Head To South Africa After Wedding, Reports

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married On April 17 At RK Studios: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Get Married In April Second Week, Reports

"A Love - that spread like fire, beyond the movie, and into life. So here it is, our love poster! The time feels right for it... There is some extra love in the air these days," he wrote along with a smile emoticon.

The film marks the first screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

‘Brahmastra’ is Ranbir Kapoor's first film since 2018's ‘Sanju’, while Alia Bhatt was recently seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’.

They began dating while filming the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure epic, which had been in the making for eight years. There are reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot in the presence of family and friends this week, however, there has been no official confirmation from the couple's side.

‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It is a joint production of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia-Ranbir Marriage Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover To Write To RBI To Cancel BharatPe's Banking License If...

Ashneer Grover To Write To RBI To Cancel BharatPe's Banking License If...

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India