Avinash Mishra Reveals 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' Is A 'Romantic Comedy'

The show will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash). The promo introduces us to Sajeeri, Shivam, and Sachi (Aarchi) and their first interaction at a cafe. It can be seen that Sajeeri, in her own authentic dialect, keeps her thoughts and viewpoints in front, which impresses Shivam and Sachi.