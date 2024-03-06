'Atal' Actors Visit Babulnath Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Mahashivratri

Ashutosh Kulkarni shared that though he has been living in Mumbai for many years, but he never had the opportunity to visit the Babulnath temple.

“It is one of the oldest temples in the city, and this year, I finally got to visit and seek blessings ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations with my onscreen family. Upon entering the temple, the gentle aroma of incense and the rhythmic chants of prayers welcomed us, creating a soothing ambience. My family and I are staunch devotees of Lord Shiva; during Mahashivratri, we fast and do darshans every year. The visit to Babulnath temple was serene as the tranquil ambience, and the festivities enhanced the entire spiritual experience. It left me with a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment as if I had been a part of something sacred and extraordinary,” he said.