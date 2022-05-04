Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ashley Judd Pays Tribute to Her Mother Naomi Judd In Heartfelt Post

The actress, who thanked the public for their support following her mother's passing on Saturday, released photographs of herself and sister Wynonna commemorating Naomi during the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday.

Ashley Judd Pays Tribute to Her Mother Naomi Judd In Heartfelt Post
Naomi Judd Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 12:03 pm

Hollywood actress Ashley Judd remembers her mother and expresses gratitude to the public for their "outpouring" of support in the aftermath of Naomi Judd's death. 

The actress, who along with sister Wynonna on Saturday, informed everyone about her mother's demise, paid tribute to the Judd matriarch by posting an online video and photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

Noami Judd died at the age of 76 near Nashville, just a day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as half of the legendary country music duet The Judds, accordint to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd)

Related stories

Naomi Judd, Of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies At 76

Pam Shriver, Tennis Hall Of Famer, Reveals 'Inappropriate And Damaging' Relationship With Her Former Coach

Scott Hall, WWE Hall Of Famer, Dies At 63; Wrestling World Mourns 'Bad Guy'

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” Ashley remarked. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

The post includes photographs of Ashley Judd and Wynonna celebrating The Judds and their mother's entrance into the Hall of Fame, an alteration of Naomi displaying a silhouette shot from when she was 11, and a photo of all three ladies at Catty Creek in Kentucky when they were younger. There are also two videos, one of which has Naomi's husband Larry Strickland performing "How Great Thou Art" in homage to Naomi Judd at Ashley Judd's house. 

"Be free, my lovely mama. "Be free," Ashley said at the end of her message.

Ashley Judd and Wynonna both said in a joint statement that their mother's death had left them "shattered." "Today was a tragic day for us sisters." "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” according to the statement. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd)

In his statement, Strickland said that no additional facts concerning her death will be disclosed and begged for privacy while the family grieves.

Naomi Judd received an outpouring of love from Hollywood, with Carrie Underwood, Kristen Chenoweth, Diane Warren, Andy Cohen, and others posting condolences and honours to the singer's life and legacy on social media.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Naomi Judd Naomi Judd Death Naomi Judd Hall Of Fame Hall Of Fame Ashley Judd Wynonna The Judds Judd Sisters Naomi Judd India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood