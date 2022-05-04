Ashley Judd Pays Tribute to Her Mother Naomi Judd In Heartfelt Post

Hollywood actress Ashley Judd remembers her mother and expresses gratitude to the public for their "outpouring" of support in the aftermath of Naomi Judd's death.

The actress, who along with sister Wynonna on Saturday, informed everyone about her mother's demise, paid tribute to the Judd matriarch by posting an online video and photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

Noami Judd died at the age of 76 near Nashville, just a day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as half of the legendary country music duet The Judds, accordint to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” Ashley remarked. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

The post includes photographs of Ashley Judd and Wynonna celebrating The Judds and their mother's entrance into the Hall of Fame, an alteration of Naomi displaying a silhouette shot from when she was 11, and a photo of all three ladies at Catty Creek in Kentucky when they were younger. There are also two videos, one of which has Naomi's husband Larry Strickland performing "How Great Thou Art" in homage to Naomi Judd at Ashley Judd's house.

"Be free, my lovely mama. "Be free," Ashley said at the end of her message.

Ashley Judd and Wynonna both said in a joint statement that their mother's death had left them "shattered." "Today was a tragic day for us sisters." "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” according to the statement. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.."

In his statement, Strickland said that no additional facts concerning her death will be disclosed and begged for privacy while the family grieves.

Naomi Judd received an outpouring of love from Hollywood, with Carrie Underwood, Kristen Chenoweth, Diane Warren, Andy Cohen, and others posting condolences and honours to the singer's life and legacy on social media.