As Neha Kakkar Trolled For Remaking 'Maine Payal hai', A Look At Other Falguni Pathak's Songs

Singer Neha Kakkar was backlashed by the netizens for remaking "Maine Payal hai Chankayi" initially sung by the singer Falguni Pathak in 90s. Her new song features Yuzvendra Chahal's spouse Dhanashree Verma and the netizens have taken the internet to troll it. Falguni too reshared some of her fans' posts on Instagram story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled 'O Sajna'.

"How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni's Instagram Story read.

Falguni created a sensation in 90s with her music that is based on the traditional music forms from the Indian state of Gujarat. Since her professional debut in 1997, she has developed into an artist with a large fan base across India and is widely regarded as Indian Madonna.

Falguni Pathak has some very popular Indian pop singles to her credit, still heard and appreciated all over India. Here's a look at some of his popular tracks.

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

This song features the cutest puppet show and revolves around the rivalry in a college fest and features popular TV actor Vivan Bhatena.

Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye

The song features actor Ayesha Takia before she made her big Bollywood debut. The song revolves around Ayesha Takia falling in love with the painting of a lady who comes to life.

Yeh Kisne Jadu Kiya

One of the melodious songs by Falguni is based on the love between a student and her professor and features popular TV actress Aamna Sharif.

Aiyo Rama Hath Se Ye Dil Kho Gaya

This song was one of the super hit pop singles and was very popular among youth. The song featured Divya Khosla Kumar and revolved around a bittersweet interaction of a boy and girl.

Pal Pal Teri Yaad

This song had a heart-aching melody attached to it and featured the hit duo of Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sandali Sinha.

O Piya

Another popular melody by Falguni Pathak featured popular TV actress Sriti Jha and had an essence of gujarati dominance.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

This song became one of the hits of all times and instant hit with the Youth and became popular for its signature dance move and featured Riya Sen as the female lead in the iconic blue lehnga.