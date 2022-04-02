Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested last year in October. He was allegedly involved in The Cordelia Cruise Ship drugs case and the case is back in news. Prabhakar Sail, who was Narcotics Control Bureau's Panch witness in the case where Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were arrested, passed away on Friday (April 1). Sail’s lawyer says that he died due to a heart attack.



As reported by Pinkvilla, a tweet from ANI states, “Mumbai | NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday."

According to the reports in India Today, Sail’s family is not suspecting any foul play. Sail had alleged extortion by the NCR officials last year, during the proceedings on the case.



Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were arrested. They were both sent to Arthur Road Jail where they continued to stay till October 30.



Recently, NCB had requested the court for a span of 90 days to make a charge sheet. However, the court had only given them 60 days. Initially, they were supposed to file the charge sheet in Aryan Khan's case was April 2, but they were not able to do so in time and, hence, asked for an extension. “That the 20 accused arrested in the case are from different field and walks of life and the SIT is still in process of recording their statements; many of the accused did not turn up for investigation on time which has resulted in unintentional delay,” the SIT team had put out a report, which read.



Shah Rukh Khan also visited Arthur Road jail when his son’s case was being heard by the court. Some members of the fraternity had come out in support of Aryan Khan and had even posted about it on social media. After Aryan was granted bail, he was clicked spending time with his family.



Besides Aryan Khan and Abraaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha was also arrested in the same case.