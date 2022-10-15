Arun Mandola On ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Hockey Is Our National Game But We’ve No Value For It

ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022 is starting October 16 and you can possibly not miss the action. Talking about the sport, actor Arun Mandola says that he enjoys cricket because of T20 matches as it makes the game more interesting. Talking about the upcoming matches, he says that he will try to catch some of them.

“I am always excited about cricket matches and I love T-20 cricket matches. But now I am more excited about the T-20 World Cup. Test matches were boring but now 20-20 matches have come and then some twist has come. So, because of T-20 matches, some interest has come in the cricket world. They have made it exciting,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor says that one should focus on other games too, and not just cricket. “I feel very sad for other games, I have always wondered why other games are not popular like cricket and this is very unfortunate in our country. Hockey is our national game but we have no value for hockey or other games like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho etc but the good thing is things are changing and we are aware of other games. I feel somewhere our previous generations were not that smart or they are not able to predict the future. My father always said to me in school days ‘Padoge likhoge banoge nawab aur Kheloge Kudoge honge kharab’. So, I always asked myself why other games have no future, but I was a kid so I never got the answer. I was very good at video games and it was possible that if I would have got family support or some guidance, then I would have become a big video gamer,” he says.

He adds, “Everyone wants their son/daughter to be like ‘Neeraj Chopra’ or ‘Mary Kom’ but nobody wants to support their children to make them big or do any sacrifice. This is the biggest issue.”