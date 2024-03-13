Artificial Intelligence Brings Back To Screens THIS Iconic Actress Who Died In 1962

Artificial Intelligence or AI is doing wonders in today’s world. The entertainment industry has been quite wary of the uses of AI as it has been put to use for many nefarious activities as well. However, there is something that we all can be proud of as AI has brought back to our screens an actress who has been dead for decades.
She was one of the most popular actresses of her time. Her iconic pose is till date copied by billions of women across the world. She died in 1962 and her name remains iconic even to date. A film on her life was made recently which went on to showcase her life in minute details.
Care to take a guess as to who this actress is?
Well, it’s none other than the famous Marilyn Monroe.
At the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival, Marilyn Monroe was resurrected in a digital realm. The avatar made its debut during a tech conference of the festival being held in Austin, Texas. It is being referred to as ‘Digital Marilyn’. This hyper-realistic version of Marilyn Monroe promises to bring back to life the charm and wit that the actress possessed.
The entire project was undertaken by Authentic Brands Group, who manages Marilyn Monroe’s likeness even to date. They partnered with Soul Machines and the two together got ‘Digital Marilyn’ to life making the SXSW film festival have the world’s first such AI-used actress to be brought to screens.
There are many who’re massively happy that the Artificial Technology is being used to keep the legacy of the legendary actress alive so that generations to come can experience her likeness. But that is also a section of the audience who feel that this crosses ethical boundaries. After all, she is no longer present in real-life to give her consent to the entire thing.
The usage of Artificial Intelligence is definitely something that has been a burning topic of discussion all over Hollywood. Even the actor’s strike of last year found hard to protect the rights of actors from being cloned via AI and being used in films or shows. Will there be any form of protest against ‘Digital Marilyn’? Well, let’s wait and watch.