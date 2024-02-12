You have written the dialogues of the film. What did you keep in mind while writing so that it doesn't sound jingoistic?

When we approached the screenplay, the basic idea in my mind was that let's understand the difference between.... because we also come from the same makers slate who have done URI. So, the whole point was to understand the originality and the intent with which this film needs to be approached. One film was about the attack with a surgical strike and Article 360 is about fundamental law and article that is placed in the history of Kashmir which has been the centre of problems and removing it was said as a non-probable thing earlier. In this kind of mission where you are really trying to abrogate a law and you are making it ineffective, its honesty and approach are crucial at the start when we decided to attack the screenplay. The whole idea was we would stick to the authenticity and the realism of it. Writing the dialogues came organically as there was an emotion attached to it. We are not writing it for somebody. We are writing about what exactly our feelings as Indian citizens are when we are dealing with these research points, the characters and when we are making the scenes. When it comes organically, there is no question of jingoism and you don't cross that thin line because you are going with honesty. That was the approach and we have made an intelligent political action drama.