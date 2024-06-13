Arti Singh Puts Love Lock She Bought 5 Years Back At Pont Des Arts Bridge In Paris

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame actress captioned the post: "Love lock up... 5 years back I bought this lock and took it with me... and finally, I put it where it belonged. Thank you, God, for everything." Pont des Arts is a pedestrian bridge in Paris that crosses the River Seine. As a romantic gesture, people attach love locks with their first names written on them to the bridge's railing and throw the key into the Seine River. Arti married businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Currently, Arti is seen in the show 'Shravani'.