Arshad Warsi To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Stones

Actor Arshad Warsi has been diagnosed with kidney stones and will be undergoing surgery today, April 13. The actor has been admitted to a suburban hospital close to his residence, as per reports.

According to a report in ETimes TV, Warsi, who is currently shooting a crime-comedy, ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’ in Mumbai, experienced some uneasiness on the set. The shoot was halted and Warsi visited the doctor, who advised him to have the surgery today.

A source close to the actor told ETimes that he had been feeling unwell for a while now, which is why he decided to have the surgery today itself. “Arshad sir is resting in a suburban multi-speciality hospital and is expected to undergo surgery for kidney stones tomorrow. He will be wheeled in for the operation at some point in the early hours tomorrow. He had been a little under the weather for some days now, but when he felt the situation getting aggravated, he decided to visit the doctor,” the source was quoted as saying, in the report.

The source added that the actor will be needing some time to recover now, post the surgery, and will also be following a special diet for the same. “He has now been advised complete rest, medication and monitored diet and water consumption for the next fortnight or so. He will require some time to recuperate post-surgery. Work will commence only when Arshad sir is ready and cleared by his doctors for shooting,” the source was quoted as saying.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film, 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' also stars Vijay Raaz, TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles. Warsi was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey', which hit the theatres on March 18. The film received a lukewarm response at the box-office.