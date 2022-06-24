Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Arjun Kapoor To Ring In 37th Birthday With Malaika Arora In Paris

After a hectic schedule, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to spending a quiet birthday with Malaika Arora in the most romantic city in the world.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 11:59 am

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will turn 37 on Sunday and ring on his special day he will be spending it with his lady love Malaika Arora in Paris.

A source close to the actor shared: "Arjun hasn't had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down."

"Arjun will get into heavy promotions for 'Ek Villain 2' but before that, he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world."

The source added that Kapoor knows that he won't be able to take a break for many months because between his new film shoots, brand commitments, and other endorsement opportunities, he won't get any breather.

"There are several new exciting films that have also come his way and he will choose some really cool projects soon. So, he is currently in one of the most exciting phases of his career and he is relishing it. He just wanted to go away from the prying eyes and relax and refocus on the task at hand when he comes back to town."

On the work front, he has three films lined up for release, 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

