Arjun Kapoor Flaunts Before And After Pics Of Amazing 15-Month Physical Transformation

Actor Arjun Kapoor is near his tenth year as a Bollywood actor. This year, though, he has more than one cause to rejoice. The actor, who has been focusing on his fitness, is happy with the 15-month metamorphosis he has undergone. The actor shared two images of himself on Monday. Arjun is seen displaying his well-chiselled figure in the first photo and a 15-month old pic of him alongside to show the difference.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the photo, "15 months of being a #workinprogress! I thought it was nice, and I'm not going to delete it since I'm so pleased with this experience. It was a difficult period from February 2021 to May 2022, and I'm simply grateful I was able to keep on course. I'll confess that staying on track was difficult, and it still is, but I'm enjoying the mental state I've been in for the past 15 months. I'm hoping things stay the same. My #MondayMotivation is now about loving myself rather than others on Instagram. It's been a long time since I've felt like this!! This is who I am (chest hair and all) (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor's friends and admirers reacted positively to the photo. Arjun Kapoor's hard effort was praised by his relatives Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

"So much to be proud of brother (sic)," wrote actor Karan Wahi. "All the best to you (sic)," actor Varun Dhawan praised Arjun Kapoor for his attempts to be a healthier version of himself. "Well done, baba (sic)," actress Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor's 'Gunday' co-star, too paid him praise. Singh, who is now promoting ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, commented on the post, "Haye garmi (sic)."

Many of Arjun Kapoor's admirers and acquaintances described him as “inspiring."

Arjun Kapoor confessed last year during a performance that he weighed 150 kgs at one time in his life, which caused him health problems. "I had asthma, I developed injuries as a result of it, and by the time I was 16 years old, I had gained 150 kg," Arjun Kapoor said on Discovery+'s Star versus Food, adding that he turned to food for consolation.

"I became engrossed in my emotional state... So I started eating and then I really loved eating, and at that time, fast food culture had arrived in India, and fast food is 'quick food,' so you can go after school and keep eating. It's tough to let go because, at some point, no one will be able to stop you. Your mother loves you; she will chastise you, but you are still a child, and they give you the benefit of the doubt,” he had said.

"I just ate biryani and a quart of ice cream one Diwali, and then I yelled 'bas!' Is Zindagi ke liye bohot kha liya, ab zindagi ke liye nahi kahunga! And that's when the next part of my life began when I learned to let go," he had added.