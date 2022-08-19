Arjun Kapoor Believes He’s ‘A Bit Underrated’ As An Actor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns', a film that didn't work at the box office, says that his craft is not given enough credit in mainstream cinema and questions why his generation of actors is divided into groups based on the kind of films that they’ve succeeded in.

“The aspiration is to try and do all sorts of films and yet remain mainstream and engage the cerebral audience. So I chase that balance. I’ve always been inspired to dabble in both the worlds, but impulsively people tend to tag me in the mainstream category. If you look at the kind of work I’ve done, I’ve also meandered into finding myself by pushing myself into Finding Fanny and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now Lady Killer.” the actor told Indian Express while talking about how he has always aspired to be an all-rounder.

Arjun feels he is underrated as an actor and wonders why his mainstream hero appeal is perceived that he doesn’t work on his skills, he told the publication.

“I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance. People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure.”

Arjun has been an actor for ten years and has a fantastic line-up to look forward to. He makes a point that an actor’s skill should not be perceived alone on basis of the kind of films they do.

He says, “The problem is, right now to be able to speak about the craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor, per se. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. The craft they’ve learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more.”