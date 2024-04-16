Are Henry Cavill And Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Expecting Their First Child Together? Here's What We Know

‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill has exciting news for his fans all over the world. He is expecting his first child with his long-time girlfriend Natalie Viscuso!
The actor personally confirmed the news at the premiere of his latest film, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere, he disclosed that his girlfriend is pregnant and expressed his enthusiasm for impending fatherhood.
“Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Cavill said, adding that his parents served as inspiration for him to embrace fatherhood.
Advertisement
Before the interview ended, the reporter added that the superstar will make “a great dad,” to which he replied with a broad smile, saying “thank you.”
While PEOPLE has reached out to the actor’s rep, no confirmation has been given yet.
For those unaware, Cavill and Viscuso initially sparked dating rumours in April 2021 when they were seen walking the actor’s dog in London. Some photos of their outing, as captured by DailyMail, sparked speculation about their relationship. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram during the same month by sharing a photo of themselves playing chess together on their respective profiles.
Advertisement
The duo, then, made their red-carpet debut in New York City in October 2022 for the premiere of ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Additionally, in January of this year, they were spotted together at the London premiere of ‘Argylle.’
On the professional front, Natalie Viscuso, after working as a studio executive at Legendary Entertainment, transitioned to Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment and assumed the role of Vice President of TV, as reported by Deadline. As for Henry Cavill, he is set to appear next in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ on April 19, 2024 and ‘In The Grey’ in 2025. Additionally, the couple revealed that they have joined hands to collaborate on an adaptation of ‘Warhammer 40,000.’