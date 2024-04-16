Are Henry Cavill And Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Expecting Their First Child Together? Here's What We Know

On the professional front, Natalie Viscuso, after working as a studio executive at Legendary Entertainment, transitioned to Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment and assumed the role of Vice President of TV, as reported by Deadline. As for Henry Cavill, he is set to appear next in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ on April 19, 2024 and ‘In The Grey’ in 2025. Additionally, the couple revealed that they have joined hands to collaborate on an adaptation of ‘Warhammer 40,000.’