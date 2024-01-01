Outlook Entertainment Desk
Eiza Gonzalez poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Babs Olusanmokun poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Cary Elwes poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Eiza Gonzalez poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Director Guy Ritchie poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
Alex Pettyfer poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.
From left, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez Rivera, director Guy Ritchie, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun and Hero Fiennes Tiffin pose for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.