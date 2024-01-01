‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Photo Call

From left, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez Rivera, director Guy Ritchie, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun and Hero Fiennes Tiffin pose for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.