‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’: Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Guy Ritchie & Others Pose Atop HMS Belfast

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Babs Olusanmokun

Babs Olusanmokun poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez poses for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Guy Ritchie

Director Guy Ritchie poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Photo Call

From left, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez Rivera, director Guy Ritchie, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun and Hero Fiennes Tiffin pose for photographers upon HMS Belfast at the photo call for the film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ in London.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Vianney Le Caer