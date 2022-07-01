Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman Appreciate 'India's Laughter Champion' Contestant For His Act

Popular comedian Jay Chhaniyara from Rajkot, Gujarat entertained the judges, Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman with his wit on 'India's Laughter Champion'.

Puran Singh praises him by saying: "Just like a Gujarati khakra, you were crisp. You had a punchline after every four lines, it was mind-blowing. The way you presented your act, your sweetness, and the subtle comic undertones in your punchlines, you are an artist of the highest order."

Suman speaks about his artistry as well and says: "All of us face many troubles in our lives, we have our own set of difficulties. Yet, even after facing those difficulties, you have kept your spirits high and for that, I salute you. You have won everyone's hearts, here today."

'India's Laughter Champion' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs from IANS]