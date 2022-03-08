AR Rahman And Ilaiyaraaja Finally Come Together To Compose Music

The two most popular music composers from the southern part of India - AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja are likely to work together soon on composing a number for an orchestra.
Rahman revealed that Ilaiyaraaja visited Firdaus studio in Dubai, which is owned by the former. "Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio... hope he composes something amazing for the @firdausorchestra to play in future! (sic),” Rahman wrote.
Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro @ilaiyaraaja to our Firdaus Studio... Hope he composes something amazing for our @FirdausOrch to play in the future! pic.twitter.com/oam4TJPL63— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 6, 2022
To this, Ilaiyaraaja responded with: "Request accepted... will start composing soon."
request accepted.. will start composing soon. @arrahman@FirdausOrch #Mercuri https://t.co/oYxghate53— Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) March 7, 2022
Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm at the announcement. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:
It's like pic.twitter.com/vBYVzyqnDr— ムキラン🕸️ (@mukilyuvan) March 7, 2022
Firdaus Studio belongs to Rahman and was opened as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with the studio, the renowned composer also put together an all-women orchestra called Firdaus.
Rahman is currently working on several projects. In Tamil, he will be composing music for upcoming films like the Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Ayalaan’, Vikram’s long-awaited ‘Cobra’, and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.
Ilaiyaraaja has films like ‘Maamanithan’, ‘Maayon’, ‘Thupparivaalan 2’ and ‘Viduthalai’.