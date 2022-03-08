Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
AR Rahman And Ilaiyaraaja Finally Come Together To Compose Music

Music composer AR Rahman revealed that music composer Ilaiyaraaja visited Firdaus studio in Dubai which is owned by the former. The two are set to come together to create some music.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 4:11 pm

The two most popular music composers from the southern part of India - AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja are likely to work together soon on composing a number for an orchestra.

Rahman revealed that Ilaiyaraaja visited Firdaus studio in Dubai, which is owned by the former. "Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio... hope he composes something amazing for the @firdausorchestra to play in future! (sic),” Rahman wrote.

To this, Ilaiyaraaja responded with: "Request accepted... will start composing soon."

Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm at the announcement. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:

Firdaus Studio belongs to Rahman and was opened as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with the studio, the renowned composer also put together an all-women orchestra called Firdaus.

Rahman is currently working on several projects. In Tamil, he will be composing music for upcoming films like the Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Ayalaan’, Vikram’s long-awaited ‘Cobra’, and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Ilaiyaraaja has films like ‘Maamanithan’, ‘Maayon’, ‘Thupparivaalan 2’ and ‘Viduthalai’.

