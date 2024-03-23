Anurag Kashyap Will Now 'Have Rates' To Meet People: Not A Charity, Tired Of Helping Newcomers

On the morning of March 23, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his social media handles to express his anger and disappointment. He posted a note, which stated that he is going to start charging money for meeting people.
He wrote, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates.”
The ‘Lust Stories’ director went on to add, “If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance (folded hands emoji).”
He captioned the post, “And I mean it. Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”
Take a look at the post here:
Reacting to the post, his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “Forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you (face with tears of joy emoji).”
Work-wise, Kashyap recently revealed that he will be making his debut as an actor in a Malayalam film called ‘Rifle Club,’ which will be helmed by Aashiq Abu, and will be hitting the silver screens on the occasion of Onam 2024. His Tamil directorial ‘One 2 One’ is also in the pipeline for release.