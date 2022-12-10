Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Is Heading Towards Disaster As It Emulates South Projects

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about how south emulation in Bollywood has bought its downfall. In a round table by Galatta Plus, Choked filmmaker reportedly said," With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. "

Anurag further spoke about Yash's film KGF Chapter I and II that created history at the box office, " But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage".

There has been Bollywood vs South debate for quite a time now. South actors now getting their dues who were earlier considered a joke. From Yash claiming that their films were taken as a joke to Rana Daggubati saying that five years ago nobody took them seriously. But now things have drastically changed and everyone wants to work in the south industry thanks to SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli started his collaboration with Karan Johar and entered Bollywood with Baahubali and slowly many filmmakers stepped in. And today when you talk about the box office they are ruling and how. While Anurag is not happy with this pan-India bandwagon and he feels this is bringing disaster to Bollywood.