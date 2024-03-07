Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 69th birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, he surprised his fans with pleasant news. On his birthday, he announced his upcoming directorial – ‘Tanvi The Great.’ In a recent interview, he revealed what keeps him going in the industry and how he has managed to stand tall in Bollywood.
In a conversation with ETimes, Anupam Kher talked about his journey in Bollywood to date. He revealed what keeps him going even after having worked in over 500 movies. He said, “The most important thing in life is to have a sense of wonder. Because of the information available to you on Google, the sense of wonder goes away. Google cannot give you knowledge that can only come from living life. My competition is myself.”
The actor also talked about how he refuses to take himself seriously and how that has helped him. He said, “The most important thing is to not take yourself seriously. Even 'one film wonder' people take themselves seriously, but I don't take myself seriously. You will never see my entourage. I am not saying people who have an entourage are wrong, but I like to be light. I'm interested in people. I'm a people-oriented person and that's what I put on social media - whether it's my mother or someone selling a comb. Inspiring people is the best that you can give people.”
He added that he does not compare himself with any other actor in the industry. He mentioned that he only believes in putting his best work out there.
Anupam Kher was last seen in ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ alongside Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar.