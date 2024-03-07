Watch: Anupam Kher Announces Directorial Comeback With 'Tanvi The Great' On His 69th Birthday

National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 69th birthday today. To commemorate this special occasion, he has revealed his upcoming directorial project titled ‘Tanvi the Great,’ produced under his banner Anupam Kher Studios. Using his social media platform to announce his next venture, he shared a heartfelt video featuring his mother, as he sought her blessings.
He wrote, “TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too.”
Kher shed light on the project and stated, “Have been working on this musical story of Passion, Courage, Innocence and Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay!”
In the heartfelt video, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor tells his mother, “Aap mujhe aur iss picture mein saare kaam karne waalo ko aashirwaad do.” (Please give me and everyone working on this film your blessings). His mother goes on to say “Bahut achhi karegi. Sab thik thak ho, mera aashirwaad hai.” (The movie will do great. Everything will go well. You have my blessings and support). The two shared a warm hug with his mother wishing only happiness for him.
Anupam Kher had last directed a film titled ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ in 2002. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma.
Boasting a career that spans four decades, Kher has engraved his name in the film fraternity all across the world with his unparalleled acting prowess. His fans and the world can’t wait to see what he brings to the table with ‘Tanvi the Great.’