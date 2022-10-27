Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anupam Kher Announces New Chat Show

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show "Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain", which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 2:32 pm

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show "Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain", which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.

The actor took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday night to share the news. 

Kher has previously hosted "The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" on Colors channel. The talk show, which ran from July 2014 to November 2015, featured a new celebrity every week.

The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's "Uunchai", slated to hit the screens on November 11. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anupam Kher Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain Anupam Kher Talk Show Actor Anupam KHer Anupam Kher YouTube Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  