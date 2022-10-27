Anupam Kher Announces New Chat Show

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show "Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain", which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.

The actor took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday night to share the news.

Kher has previously hosted "The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" on Colors channel. The talk show, which ran from July 2014 to November 2015, featured a new celebrity every week.

The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's "Uunchai", slated to hit the screens on November 11.