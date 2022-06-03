Telugu film 'F3', starring actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, is not slowing down at the box office collections. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has minted huge collections domestically and internationally.

The movie, produced by Shirish and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, had a dominating show in its first week. The movie, released on May 27, has now entered the second week.

Since there was no big competition for the movie in its first week, 'F3' collected big numbers in domestic as well as overseas markets. 'F3' has joined the million-dollar club. Ravipudi has now made three consecutive million-dollar films, with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'F2' grossing $2.28 million and $2.13 million, respectively.

'F3' will only be available on OTTs after 8 weeks, according to the team, which will have a beneficial influence on box office receipts.

The total share of the movie in its first week in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 41.06 crores. Venkatesh and Tej's leading roles in this movie are making this film the highest-grossing film of their careers.