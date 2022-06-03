Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Venkatesh, Varun Tej's 'F3' Collects Rs. 94 Crores Worldwide In Its First Week Of Release

'F3' is the second installment in the F2 franchise, which also had the same cast but a different storyline.

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 3:28 pm

Telugu film 'F3', starring actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, is not slowing down at the box office collections. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has minted huge collections domestically and internationally. 

The movie, produced by Shirish and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, had a dominating show in its first week. The movie, released on May 27, has now entered the second week.

Since there was no big competition for the movie in its first week, 'F3' collected big numbers in domestic as well as overseas markets. 'F3' has joined the million-dollar club. Ravipudi has now made three consecutive million-dollar films, with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'F2' grossing $2.28 million and $2.13 million, respectively.

'F3' will only be available on OTTs after 8 weeks, according to the team, which will have a beneficial influence on box office receipts. 

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Dil Raju, Sri Venkateswara Creations F3 Amasses 32.11 Cr Share In 4 Days

The total share of the movie in its first week in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 41.06 crores. Venkatesh and Tej's leading roles in this movie are making this film the highest-grossing film of their careers.

