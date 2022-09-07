Anil Kapoor Feels ‘On Top Of The World’ On Becoming A Grandad To Sonam Kapoor’s Son, Says ‘It Is Great To See Him Every Day’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is the newest grandfather in Bollywood as his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on August 20. The actor also shared the happy news on his Instagram.

Now, in a recent interview, Anil has opened up on how he feels to be a grandfather for the very first time. The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor quoted his dialogue from the film and said, ‘I feel on top of the world’. Speaking to The Times of India, Anil also said he misses spending time with the little munchkin due to his work assignments. Albeit, he is elated that his wife Sunita along with Sonam and Anand are “looking after the baby” Anil signed off, “I’m always there by his side. It is great to see him every day.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married in 2018, made the announcement about the birth of their baby boy. In a joint statement, they said, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Sonam, in a recent interview with Vogue, also talked about how her priorities will change now as she has embraced motherhood. “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” Sonam had said.

On the work front, Sonam is awaiting the release of ‘Blind’. Anil, on the other hand, was last seen in the hit ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, and is also a part of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also feature in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.