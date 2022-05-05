Anek Trailer: Ayushmaan Khurrana Starrer Questions The Regional Disparity Between Citizens Of India

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to return to the big screen with director Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek.' Earlier today trailer of the film was released and has been receiving favorable reviews from the audiences. The film is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022.

The action-thriller stars Khurrana as an agent named Joshua. The film marks the second collaboration of Sinha and Khurrana after their hit movie 'Article 15.'

Khurrana shared the trailer of the film on his social media handles, have a look at his post here:

Raising an extremely relevant question “What does it mean to be Indian?”, the film centres around the brutality and injustice that the people of North East India are subjected to, and it addresses a number of important topics, including the necessity of fraternity among fellow countrymen, which is often disregarded.

The film revolves around Khurrana as Joshua, who is dispatched to neutralise a rebel danger. As seen in the trailer, one gang, in particular, is getting a lot of attention for its monstrous activities. The group is led by the formidable leader Johnson. As a result, he hires a woman to infiltrate the gang in order to obtain information.

In the trailer, Khurrana's character asks a guy from Telangana why he thinks of him as North Indian, which is an oblique reference to the ongoing 'Hindi is a national language' debate. "So Hindi decides who is from the North and who is from the South?" Joshua asks when the guy answers it's probably because his Hindi is clean. "So, it's not about Hindi, either!" Joshua exclaims as the man replies no.

In an Instagram post announcing the wrap of the film, Khurrana described it as being ‘full of surprises’ and about an ‘untouched subject’. In a statement, Khurrana said, “Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences.” The actor also said that the film will also ask the question, “What does it mean to be Indian?”

'Anek' also stars regular Anubhav Sinha collaborators such as Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Khurrana will next be seen 'Doctor G,' directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, and 'An Action Hero,' directed by Anirudh Iyer. He was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.'