Amol Parashar: I’m Not In Touch With My Cousins Too Much Except My Real Sibling

Amol Parashar is back as Chitwan for ‘Tripling 3’. The actor has been one of the most popular characters in the show and his quirkiness has been loved by all in the previous two seasons of the show. The show brings together three siblings who head out for a road trip every season which is filled with loads of fun and adventure.

Talking about his equation with his real-life cousins, Parashar says, “I am not in touch with my cousins too much except my real sibling. My younger sister and I share an interesting relationship where we aren’t very communicative by nature, but I would definitely want to check on her and take daily updates. I have observed that this is a major problem with many people out there.”

“While playing Chitwan, the youngest sibling, I used to imagine myself in my younger sister’s shoes. Maybe how she perceives me, whether I am being a bully or being a parent or stopping / restricting her from doing a particular thing. I guess that made me perform well in the show as well as connect with my sister than I would ever have,” says Parashar while speaking about how he drew inferences from real-life instances for playing Chitwan.

‘Tripling 3’ will be releasing on Zee5 on October 21.