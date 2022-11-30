Amitabh Bachchan Is My Role Model: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee has made a distinct place of himself. With his amazing performances in web series and films, he has become a name that is well-known in the entertainment industry. Starting his career as a casting director to becoming an actor, he has come a long way in his journey in which Amitabh Bachchan has been the biggest motivation.

Recently during an interview with an entertainment portal, when he was asked about his role model, Abhishek said, "Amitabh Bachchan,” he added further, “I've learned humour from him. I've learned action from him. I've learned intensity from him. And I still learn from him.”

“Whenever I'm in doubt, I watch a Bachchan movie and I get motivated, and I go on sets, and I try to do my best. He has been one of my biggest inspirations throughout my childhood, adulthood and acting career,” he added further.

Moreover, when asked about his dream role, he said, "I want to do something that he did in ‘Deewar’. The angst in Vijay in ‘Deewar’ is what I want to play. I hope I get the opportunity to play that kind of role in my lifetime. That's the kind of role I wanted to like in a character, his angst is something which is really attractive, and I really want to play it. My characters Hathoda/Vishal Tyagi are almost a tribute to him. The silence, the aggression, that was my way of doing it. But it comes from a lot of angst, Vishal Tyagi Ke Andar bohot angst hai.”

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee is making waves around with his performance in ‘Bhediya’. He will next be seen in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial 'Apurva'. He will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, and was recently seen as a lead in ‘Nazar Andaaz’ and ‘The Great Wedding Of Munnes’.