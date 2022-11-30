Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Amitabh Bachchan Is My Role Model: Abhishek Banerjee

Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Is My Role Model: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee speaks up about Amitabh Bachchan being his role model and how his iconic character of Hatoda Singh in ‘Paatal Lok’ was a tribute to Big B.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee Talks About Getting Inspired By Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 11:50 pm

Abhishek Banerjee has made a distinct place of himself. With his amazing performances in web series and films, he has become a name that is well-known in the entertainment industry. Starting his career as a casting director to becoming an actor, he has come a long way in his journey in which Amitabh Bachchan has been the biggest motivation.

Recently during an interview with an entertainment portal, when he was asked about his role model, Abhishek said, "Amitabh Bachchan,” he added further, “I've learned humour from him. I've learned action from him. I've learned intensity from him. And I still learn from him.”

“Whenever I'm in doubt, I watch a Bachchan movie and I get motivated, and I go on sets, and I try to do my best. He has been one of my biggest inspirations throughout my childhood, adulthood and acting career,” he added further.

Moreover, when asked about his dream role, he said, "I want to do something that he did in ‘Deewar’. The angst in Vijay in ‘Deewar’ is what I want to play. I hope I get the opportunity to play that kind of role in my lifetime. That's the kind of role I wanted to like in a character, his angst is something which is really attractive, and I really want to play it. My characters Hathoda/Vishal Tyagi are almost a tribute to him. The silence, the aggression, that was my way of doing it. But it comes from a lot of angst, Vishal Tyagi Ke Andar bohot angst hai.”

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee is making waves around with his performance in ‘Bhediya’. He will next be seen in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial 'Apurva'. He will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, and was recently seen as a lead in ‘Nazar Andaaz’ and ‘The Great Wedding Of Munnes’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhishek Banerjee Amitabh Bachchan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’