Amitabh Bachchan: 'Another 365 Begins'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 today, has shared that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:28 pm

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .."

He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received.

"It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."

Known as the Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice to several songs in Hindi movies.

On the work front, Amitabh's latest release is 'Good Bye'. He will next be seen in 'Uunchaai', which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

