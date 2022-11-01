Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

American Rapper Russ Overwhelmed With His India Tour, Says ‘Cannot Wait To Be Back’

The rapper finally graced India with his live concerts in Mumbai and Delhi, before heading to other Asian countries. 

American rapper Russ in India
American rapper Russ in India Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:22 pm

After creating a huge buzz amongst the netizens for days, American rapper Russ finally graced India with his bashing live concerts in Mumbai and Delhi. And we must say, the entire atmosphere at the two concerts bestowed a vibe to cherish for a lifetime. These concerts were not only a part of Russ' world tour, ‘The Journey is Everything’, but also his maiden show in India.

The rapper performed at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 28, 2022 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 29, 2022. These concerts were attended by thousands of people, including some notable names like Divine, Emiway Bantai, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, and more. The audience swayed to Russ' infectious energy, followed his lyrics and sang along with him, waved their hands high in the air, and relished their hearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RUSS (@russ)

Seeing this top-echelon vibe and unparalleled love, Russ couldn't stop gushing about it. He told Outlook, “My first time in India was better than I could’ve imagined. Thanks for all the love over the years. Feeling that energy in person was incredible. Can’t wait to go back.”

The show was brought in by Avrik Live, and it was truly a remarkable concert. The team at Avrik Live ensured Russ' event was a hit.

Tags

Art & Entertainment American Rapper Russ Russ India Tour Russ Mumbai Concert Russ Delhi Concert Russ' World Tour The Journey Is Everything Maiden India Show Jio World Garden Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Avrik Live American Rapper Russ New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It