American Rapper Russ Overwhelmed With His India Tour, Says ‘Cannot Wait To Be Back’

After creating a huge buzz amongst the netizens for days, American rapper Russ finally graced India with his bashing live concerts in Mumbai and Delhi. And we must say, the entire atmosphere at the two concerts bestowed a vibe to cherish for a lifetime. These concerts were not only a part of Russ' world tour, ‘The Journey is Everything’, but also his maiden show in India.

The rapper performed at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 28, 2022 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 29, 2022. These concerts were attended by thousands of people, including some notable names like Divine, Emiway Bantai, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, and more. The audience swayed to Russ' infectious energy, followed his lyrics and sang along with him, waved their hands high in the air, and relished their hearts.

Seeing this top-echelon vibe and unparalleled love, Russ couldn't stop gushing about it. He told Outlook, “My first time in India was better than I could’ve imagined. Thanks for all the love over the years. Feeling that energy in person was incredible. Can’t wait to go back.”

The show was brought in by Avrik Live, and it was truly a remarkable concert. The team at Avrik Live ensured Russ' event was a hit.