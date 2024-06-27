Aly Goni Says Audio Series 'Secret Ameerzada' Provided Him A Chance To Connect With His Audience

'Secret Ameerzada' features Aly as Ahaan Raizada and Surabhi Das as Shanaya Gill. Speaking about his role, Aly, who is known for his work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', said: "As an artiste, I thrive on new challenges and fresh experiences. So, when I was approached for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', I didn’t give it a second thought and was excited to take on this challenge." "It is inspiring to witness platforms like Pocket FM advancing the frontiers of storytelling, offering audiences rich, immersive experiences that transcend traditional formats. Collaborating with this audio series platform has been enriching, providing me with a distinctive and innovative opportunity to connect with my audience," added Aly.