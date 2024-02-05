'All India Rank' Trailer Review: Varun Grover's Directorial Debut Takes You Into The Life Of An IIT Aspirant In Kota

The trailer of Varun Grover’s directorial debut is here. Titled ‘All India Rank’, the trailer was unveiled today by actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share the trailer of the film. Ever since its release, the trailer has generated significant buzz on social media.
The 2:30 minute long trailer of ‘All India Rank’ opens with a voiceover that reveals how his parents have “control” issues. The voiceover reveals that his father liked smoking cigarettes and his mother liked to gorge on sweets. It is revealed that now the parents want to exert control over their child’s life and are pressuring him to get into an IIT. His parents send him to Kota for IIT coaching. The trailer explores how the teenager navigates his way through the monumental pressure of academics and life.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘All India Rank’ here.
The trailer is a deep dive into the life of teenagers in Kota, Rajasthan. One thing that stands out throughout the trailer is the colour grading. The colours that are used in the trailer are very dull and dark. It feels symbolic of the teenager’s life who is not even the slightest bit interested in getting into an IIT. What also stands out in the trailer is how seamlessly the fresh faces are acting on camera. The performances feel natural. The dialogues are refreshing and I’m glad that no monologue or dialogue romanticizes the pressure that students are put through under the garb of IIT coaching. From the looks of the trailer, ‘All India Rank’ feels like a fresh approach to understanding an age-old issue. It does not feel like another 'Kota Factory.'
Starring Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj Ayush Pandey, and Saadat Khan, ‘All India Rank’ has been directed by Varun Grover. The film is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. It is set to release in theatres on February 23, 2024.