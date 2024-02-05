'All India Rank' Trailer Review: Varun Grover's Directorial Debut Takes You Into The Life Of An IIT Aspirant In Kota

The trailer is a deep dive into the life of teenagers in Kota, Rajasthan. One thing that stands out throughout the trailer is the colour grading. The colours that are used in the trailer are very dull and dark. It feels symbolic of the teenager’s life who is not even the slightest bit interested in getting into an IIT. What also stands out in the trailer is how seamlessly the fresh faces are acting on camera. The performances feel natural. The dialogues are refreshing and I’m glad that no monologue or dialogue romanticizes the pressure that students are put through under the garb of IIT coaching. From the looks of the trailer, ‘All India Rank’ feels like a fresh approach to understanding an age-old issue. It does not feel like another 'Kota Factory.'