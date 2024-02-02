Varun Grover, comedian and lyricist, has unveiled the much-awaited poster and release date for his debut directorial film, titled ‘All India Rank.’ Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.
Varun Grover Unveils Poster Of Directorial Debut 'All India Rank'; To Officially Release On THIS Date
Varun Grover has sat in the director's chair for the first time. His film, 'All India Rank,' which received immense applause at various film festivals, is finally set to release in theatres. Mark your calendars for the trailer drop and the official release date.
He also announced the release date of the film’s trailer— February 5, 2024. So, mark your calendars! “Unveiling the poster of my directorial debut, ALL INDIA RANK. A coming of age story about friendships, love, and competitive exams, set in the 90s,” the caption read.
Advertisement
‘All India Rank’ soared high since the beginning of its journey with a global premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February 2023, where it held the position of the closing film. Subsequently, the movie garnered attention at notable events including the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Indian Film Festival Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, all in 2023. Additionally, it had the honour of being the opening film for the Dharamshala International Film Festival in November last year.
Advertisement
According to the official DIFF website, “Set in the late 1990s, in the pre-mobile-phone era, ‘All India Rank’ is a slice-of-life dramedy about 17-year old Vivek who is sent away from home to a prep-school to study for the highly competitive Indian Institute of Technology entrance examination. At the prep-school, a homesick and confused Vivek meets fellow IIT aspirants and observes the ever-changing relations, friendships, and meanings of failure, while reminiscing about his dysfunctional, and still tension-free childhood. Back home, his middle-aged parents go through a host of personal problems – a pervert local kid making dirty calls from their family-owned public telephone-booth, a hostile boss in office, and a raging anxiety about Vivek failing the IIT entrance exam.”
Advertisement
Varun Grover, stepping into the directorial role for the first time, boasts a successful career as a screenplay writer, stand-up comedian, and lyricist based in Mumbai. His debut screenplay, ‘Masaan,’ received immense praise and wide recognition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival. Notably, he secured a National Film Award for his lyrical contributions to the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha.’ He has also penned lyrics for various songs from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Fan,’ ‘Udta Punjab,’ and the more recent ‘Monica O My Darling.’