Varun Grover Unveils Poster Of Directorial Debut 'All India Rank'; To Officially Release On THIS Date

According to the official DIFF website, “Set in the late 1990s, in the pre-mobile-phone era, ‘All India Rank’ is a slice-of-life dramedy about 17-year old Vivek who is sent away from home to a prep-school to study for the highly competitive Indian Institute of Technology entrance examination. At the prep-school, a homesick and confused Vivek meets fellow IIT aspirants and observes the ever-changing relations, friendships, and meanings of failure, while reminiscing about his dysfunctional, and still tension-free childhood. Back home, his middle-aged parents go through a host of personal problems – a pervert local kid making dirty calls from their family-owned public telephone-booth, a hostile boss in office, and a raging anxiety about Vivek failing the IIT entrance exam.”