All About Kim Kardashian's 'Game Changer' Laser Treatment To Tighten Her Stomach

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian opened up about receiving Morpheus laser treatment to tighten her stomach muscles. Writing on Instagram, she described the experience as "painful" and a "game-changer" while sharing a photo of her stomach after receiving the treatment.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:50 am

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian opened up about receiving Morpheus laser treatment to tighten her stomach muscles. Writing on Instagram, she described the experience as "painful" and a "game-changer" while sharing a photo of her stomach after receiving the treatment on Wednesday from Dr. Ashkan Ghavami at the non-surgical beauty clinic GPS Aesthetics in Beverly Hills. 

She captioned it: "This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami's spa @gpsaesthetics. I think this is my fave laser but it's painful lol but worth it!"

According to People.com, Morpheus8 is is a skin tightening, lifting, and contouring procedure that can be executed on areas of the skin with wrinkles, discoloration, or acne scarring, according to The Cosmetic Skin Clinic in London. The procedure combines micro needling and radiofrequency energy for a two-in-one overall sculpting effect.

The treatment was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2020, based on favorable safety and efficacy results for full-body fat sculpting. Since it's a new technology, there is not any evidence on long-term effects documented in scientific literature.

While laser treatments usually target the surface layer of the skin, radiofrequency waves can penetrate three targeted skin layers in one cycle, aesthetic practioner Lee Garrett told a source. Heating the tissue under the skin causes a remolding of fat and a contraction of connective tissue, while microneedles stimulate collagen production to further tighten the skin.

Based on patient reviews on Real Self, a platform for people considering elective cosmetic procedures, Morpheus skin-tightening results take up to three weeks to kick in and last for about a year on average. 

It isn't the first time Kardashian has received a radiofrequency skin treatment from Ghavami. She posted photos with the surgeon in June and August 2021 after receiving Potenza microneedling treatments on her face, the Mail Online reported at the time.

